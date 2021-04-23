Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,215,832 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 1,062,535.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215,832 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up 14.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $432,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,580. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $72.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84.

