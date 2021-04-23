Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 478 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.