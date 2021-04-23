Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $41.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,388.81. 9,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,489.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

