Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 1.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of State Street by 21.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. 54,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 139.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

