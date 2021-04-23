Granite Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

