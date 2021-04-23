Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,317 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.51. 34,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,928. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

