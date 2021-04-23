Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,267.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,318.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,882.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

