Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.