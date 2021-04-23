Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,399,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.34 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

