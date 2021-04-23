Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

YUM opened at $117.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.