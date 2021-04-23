GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,537,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 569,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

