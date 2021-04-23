Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 137,612 shares.The stock last traded at $52.36 and had previously closed at $52.06.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

