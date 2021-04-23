Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 68,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

