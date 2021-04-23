Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 117,100 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.50. 29,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

