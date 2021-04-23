Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 590 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Autohome were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

ATHM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. 6,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,957. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

