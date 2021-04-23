Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 107,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,849. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

