Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $59.88 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 3.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $59,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,838. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $228.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

