Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 2,238 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1,543.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Shares of A traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. 10,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

