Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for about 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in V.F. were worth $47,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in V.F. by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,594,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 149,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,672. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

