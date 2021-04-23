Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 8,598 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 131,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

