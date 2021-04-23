Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $646,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.49 and its 200-day moving average is $432.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

