Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 55.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.25. 13,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,812. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

