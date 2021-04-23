Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

HAE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,527. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

