Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 119,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,776,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $3,333,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

