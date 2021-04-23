Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.28

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 2013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

