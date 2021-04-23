Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,257.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Halma news, insider Dame Louise Makin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

HLMA stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,628 ($34.33). 397,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,253. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,392.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,425.31. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,037.42 ($26.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637 ($34.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.98 billion and a PE ratio of 56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

