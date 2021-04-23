Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HNR1. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €160.25 ($188.52).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €153.80 ($180.94) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €153.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.13.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

