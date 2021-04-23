Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 132.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX opened at $84.08 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

