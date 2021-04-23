Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,283,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

