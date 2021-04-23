Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 239 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $24,862,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $10,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

