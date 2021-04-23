Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 300 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of GL stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

