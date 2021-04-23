HARD Protocol Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $81.73 million and $15.64 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00271932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.23 or 0.00647467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,225.13 or 0.99681815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.70 or 0.01037395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

