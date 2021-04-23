Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,602.02

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,602.02 ($20.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,683 ($21.99). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,670 ($21.82), with a volume of 568,306 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,641.11 ($21.44).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,578.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,602.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.31%.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

