Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

HOG opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

