Harmony (ONE) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $956.81 million and approximately $215.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00072075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00667370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

