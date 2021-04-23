Harrow Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harrow Health in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HROW opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $201.63 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.