Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.86. 329,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,106,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

HRVSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

