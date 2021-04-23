Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hasbro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hasbro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $2,324,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

