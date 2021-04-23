Hatton C.V. Smith Sells 22,000 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 239,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.