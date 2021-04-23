HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

