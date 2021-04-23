HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

HCA opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

