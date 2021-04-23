HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

