HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $38.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,234,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,354,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.