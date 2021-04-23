Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 12,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

