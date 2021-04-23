Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.20

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 7139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

