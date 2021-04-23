Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $491.12 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00320923 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,084,619,240 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

