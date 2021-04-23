HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter Sells 491 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $126.40. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HEI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

