HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.57. 904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. HEICO has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.