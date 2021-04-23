HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

