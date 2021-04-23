HEIDI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,054.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 229.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $3,123.05 and $2,054.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 173.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

